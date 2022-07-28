JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman accused aiding the getaway of three men who police believed were involved in the February shooting death of Terrell Green, 41, in Hornerstown, is charged with hindering the investigation, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Jasmine Dorsey, 23, of the 700 block of Von Lunen Road, with hindering apprehension and prosecution.
Green was shot on Feb. 12 outside the former Clubhouse bar, an after-hours club on Ash Street.
Green was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where he died.
The shooting was sparked by a fistfight involving Green, who had moved to Johnstown a year earlier, police have said.
According to video from two businesses, a dispute allegedly erupts off camera, but flashes can be seen, and three people climb into a vehicle, with Dorsey at the wheel, and they drive away.
“We believe that one of the three actors that she removed from the scene committed homicide,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said Thursday.
“We have that on tape,” he said.
No one has been charged for the homicide and police have not recovered the murder weapon, Green said.
Dorsey’s attorney, Michael Filia, said: “Ms. Dorsey has no knowledge of any shooting or anyone involved in that, and she did not engage in any action to hinder the police.”
Dorsey is in Cambria County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Anyone with information on the homicide can anonymously leave a tip by sending a text beginning with “JPD” to 847411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.