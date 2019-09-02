Charges of endangering the welfare of children were filed against a woman from Johnstown’s Solomon Homes, stemming from an incident during which a 1-year-old child was seen hanging out of a broken third-floor window on Sunday.
Johnstown Police Department officers responded to the residence shortly after 2 p.m.
After no contact was made at the door, officers entered the residence and found two children, ages 1 and 3, unattended. Their mother, Tashee Sarrys, 22, was eventually identified and located.
Cambria County’s Children & Youth Services placed the children into foster care.
