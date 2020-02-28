A Johnstown woman was charged with animal cruelty, accused off abandoning a pitbull outside in 10-degree temperatures, authorities said.
City police charged Shakira A. Belt, 28, of the 300 block of Gary Avenue, with cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, failing to vaccinate the dog against rabies and abandoning the dog. The charges were sent to her by mail on Feb. 20.
According to a criminal complaint, someone reportedly found the black and white pitbull chained to a pole on Mary Grace Lane, and believed the animal belonged to a woman living on Gray Avenue.
Police spoke with Belt, the owner. Belt admitted to taking the dog to Mary Grace Lane and leaving it because the housing authority told her to get rid of it, the complaint said.
Belt told police that she needed to get rid of the dog ASAP or she and her child would be homeless, but the Cambria County Humane Society was full and would contact her when a spot was available, the complaint said.
The Humane Society took possession of the dog. The animal was not in the best health but would be fine, a Humane Society officer said.
