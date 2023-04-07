A Johnstown woman was jailed Friday, accused of assaulting Johnstown police officers who arrested her for brawling with another woman, authorities said.
City police charged Tarissa Lynn Reed, 26, of the 200 block of Grove Avenue, with three counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Police also charged her with one count each of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Grove Avenue where they found two women fighting. When an officer separated the combatants, Reed allegedly threatened the officer, sticking her hand in his face.
Police drove Reed to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street for processing.
Reed allegedly kicked one officer and attempted to spit at him. While being placed in a holding cell, Reed allegedly spit at another officer three times, the affidavit said.
Reed was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
