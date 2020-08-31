VINCO – A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a police detective after her dog bit a neighbor, authorities said.
Chastity Gabriel Corson, 22, of the 400 block of Donruth Lane, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before district Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, East Taylor Township police were called to Donruth Lane on July 12 for a dog attack.
A woman said the Corson’s pit bull bit her on the left arm. Police said the woman had a bloody forearm and a deep bite wound.
She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment.
Detective Paul Deffenbaugh spoke with Corson, who said her dog Star got loose and began fighting with a neighbor’s dog, the complaint said.
Corson began shouting obscenities when she was told the state dog law officer would contact her, the complaint said.
She resisted police and tried to hit the detective several times, according to the complaint.
Another officer arrived and as they tried to get Corson into the police cruiser, she allegedly kicked the detective in the ribs. Deffenbaugh was treated by EMS for shortness of breath and bruised and swollen ribs, the complaint said.
Corson was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
She remains free on bond.
