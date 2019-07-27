A Johnstown woman was arraigned on Thursday, accused by city police of attacking 10 staff members at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and threatening them with scissors.
City police had charged Searra Cruz, 20, of the 500 block of Edith Avenue, at the time of the July 6 incident at the hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, police said that Cruz was admitted to the hospital and allegedly assaulted staff members after she was told that she was being taken to the “psych unit.” Cruz allegedly ripped an IV out of her arm and threw the pump at staff members. Police said Cruz “was punching and spitting” at everyone who was trying to help her, the complaint said.
About eight nurses were struck or spit on by Cruz, the complaint said.
When security arrived, they allegedly found Cruz holding a pair of scissors. Two security officers reported to police that Cruz assaulted them after they order her to drop the scissors. One of the security officers was struck in the face and the other had scratches to the arms, the complaint said.
Cruz also caused $3,000 damage to a computer, the complaint said.
Cruz was charged with 10 counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, as well as four counts of criminal mischief. She was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
