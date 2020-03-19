A Johnstown woman will stand trial in connection with an alleged phony payroll check-cashing scheme that targeted stores in Johnstown, Upper Yoder Township and Somerset Township.
Amanda Marie Blough, 39, of the 100 block of Dupont Street, was ordered held for court on Wednesday by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Blough is one of three people accused of cashing counterfeit payroll checks at three local Giant Eagle grocery stores: Goucher Street in Upper Yoder Township, Broad Street in Johnstown and Giant Eagle on North Center Avenue in Somerset Township.
The group allegedly cashed at least seven phony computer-generated payroll checks totaling more than $6,700 from October to December.
"The checks are very high quality," Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess said.
The checks were printed with company names including County Homemakers Inc., Qualfon Data Services Group LLC, Gimel Construction Inc., Kaleidoscope Family Solutions Inc. and Subway.
Brion Raheem Cameron, 24, of Johnstown and Tanessa Denise Oliver, 36, of Needmore, Fulton County, are awaiting court appearances on forgery and theft charges.
Because Blough failed to appear in court Wednesday, her preliminary hearing was held in absentia, authorities said.
