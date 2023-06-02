JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was arraigned on Friday, accused of crashing a van into an occupied residence, authorities said.
City police charged Nichole M. Coleman, 21, who has addresses on Pine Street and Hastings Street, with two counts of reckless endangerment and of accidents involving damage attended vehicle or property.
Police also issued her three traffic summaries, including driving an unregistered vehicle.
According to a complaint, Coleman was driving a Ford Econoline van at 1:31 a.m. May 22 when she allegedly crashed into a house in the 300 block of Grening Court that had two people inside.
Police said they identified Coleman using video surveillance. Coleman also is accused of crashing the van into a Chevrolet truck parked in the 300 block of Ohio Street the same day.
Coleman was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.
