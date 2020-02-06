Johnstown and Windber are hoping to get a nationally televised makeover from the folks at HGTV.
Representatives from both municipalities submitted separate entries into the station’s “Home Town Takeover” contest. The selected community will have its makeover recorded and broadcast during a six-part series in 2021.
Right now, there is no exact way to tell how many local entries may have been received, since any citizen could send in a submission – with a video, photos and narrative – for a municipality with 40,000 or fewer residents. But organized and publicized unified efforts were made in both Johnstown and Windber.
Johnstown’s entry was created by Melissa Radovanic, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership; Kecia Bal, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies; Amy Bradley, Cambria Regional Chamber; Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown; John Dubnansky, City of Johnstown; Rob McCombie, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy; Brad Clemenson, Lift Johnstown; Ryan Kieta, Vision 2025; and Mike Grandinetti, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
In the video, the group portrayed Johnstown as a community that is working collaboratively to improve itself, but that could also use some assistance.
“We think that’s a good play because there are so many good things happening in Johnstown right now,” Radovanic said. “Could we use a little bit more help? Yes, absolutely. But we have a lot of the work done already.”
Bal thinks the positive aspects of the city can appeal to whoever makes the final selection.
“The city has beautiful bones,” Bal said. “We’re trying to think of what HGTV is really going for here. They talk about interesting architecture.
“And we really, of course, have that going for us. Everywhere you look is something really special.”
Windber is hoping its pitch could give the borough’s historic ballroom a boost.
Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik and fellow Windber Area Economic Development Committee member Heather Grillo partnered over the past few weeks to submit a pitch to the HGTV contest.
“I think this really fits with our ballroom project. And with what we already have in Windber – with our nationally recognized medical center and breast care center and our recreation – I think we have a shot,” Furmanchik said.
Borough leaders have already been working to upgrade the Windber Recreation Park ballroom, a local landmark for generations.
Furmanchik said the video will pitch both the historic dance hall and the community itself, as a slice of small town America that is so “rarely seen” anymore.
“Maybe it’s a long shot,” he said. “But you can’t win unless you try.”
