The fifth annual Johnstown Walk of Hope will be held June 4 and 5 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., with the goal of helping to ease the financial burden of community members battling cancer.
The event will kick off at 8 p.m. June 4 at the stadium with a brief remembrance and support ceremony.
“There has been loss this year on so many levels, we wanted to recognize that, while bringing people together in support of one another,” said Marlene Singer, Johnstown Walk of Hope coordinator.
Names of loved ones will be read in remembrance.
The candlelight ceremony is open to the community to attend.
The walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 5 at the stadium gate. The introduction of teams will start at 9 with the walk to follow.
The focus of the day is on cancer survivors and hope for patients and families. Participants are welcome to join in for one lap or walk the entire time.
“There are no rules, we just want people to be able to attend and participate at whatever level they are comfortable,” Singer said.
Chances on baskets will be available and the concession stand will be open.
Hand sanitizer is will be available and the size of Trojan Stadium will allow for social distancing.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
This year’s goal is $55,000.
Funds raised will go to patients in treatment at UPMC Hillman and Conemaugh Cancer Center for help with outstanding medical bills and medication costs, as well as to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center’s Pink Ribbon Care Fund. In addition, a portion of donations support families of children who are in treatment out of town through the Children Are Precious Fund.
“Patients are overwhelmed with the cost of treatment,” said Jen Pavelko with Conemaugh Cancer Center. “We don’t want anyone not taking their medications due to cost.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a survivor dinner, but cancer survivors can register at the stadium gate to receive a meal and chances on donated baskets.
“Everyone, no matter what age, has been affected by cancer,” Singer said. “At the JWOH event, everyone is there for the reason that is special to then, but collectively we’re all there together. There is strength in numbers, support and hope.”
For more information, visit johnstownwalkofhope.com.
