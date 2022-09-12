JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 2022 Johnstown Walk of Hope campaign has concluded and received $104,738 in donations.
Started in 2016, Johnstown Walk of Hope has assisted 227 local residents throughout Cambria County with 332 patient needs. The Children Are Precious Fund, under the Johnstown Walk of Hope, has supported 18 families who have a child in cancer treatment out of town.
One of the largest needs in the recent months has been the cost of gas that patients had to incur for treatment and appointments both locally and out of town. In addition, Johnstown Walk of Hope assists with overdue medical, household and emergency expenses.
Applications for assistance are made through financial counselors at cancer treatment centers. The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies facilitates payment to the vendors.
The 2023 Johnstown Walk of Hope launched Sept. 1, with schools organizing “Pink Out” events for October and fundraisers for the participating teams.
Donations can be made at johnstownwalkofhope.com.
