The process of getting a referendum onto this year’s general election ballot regarding whether Johnstown’s city manager should be required to live in the municipality took a significant step forward on Wednesday.
Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Dave Vitovich, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King and Charles Arnone voted in favor of an ordinance that would put seven questions up for consideration, one of which would ask residents if they want to change the Home Rule Charter law requirement that the manager “shall” live in the city to state that the manager “may” live in the city.
City Councilman Michael Capriotti was absent from the meeting.
If the ordinance is approved during a second read next month, then the question will appear on the ballot this November.
Johnstown has had nine full-time or acting city managers since 2014.
In Janakovic’s opinion, two factors – the residency requirement and the fact that, per state law, the city can only offer two-year contracts at maximum – have negatively affected the ability to find quality candidates.
“It is council’s responsibility to inform the voters of the barriers and roadblocks that are keeping council from receiving and hiring the best-qualified individuals for city manager,” Janakovic said. “And finally, in our democratic society, it will be up to the voters to weigh the facts to decide on the best course of action going forward on this and the other referendums.”
Johnstown has not had a full-time city manager since George Hayfield’s resignation took effect on Nov. 7, 2019.
A six-month search resulted in council not being able to find a full-time manager. Dan Penatzer was hired on an acting basis earlier this year.
To get better candidates and city managers, Vitovich said, “Johnstown may have to bite the lemon for that sour taste just to get a real good manager in here.”
Laura Huchel, a Democratic Party council candidate, spoke about the residency requirement during courtesy of the floor.
“Our city manager is a symbol,” Huchel said. “They’re a representative. They’re an ambassador. They’re all these things. That means that if that person doesn’t live in the city, it sends a pretty strong message to everyone who’s there, and I don’t think it’s a very good message. It’s more than just, ‘We’re paying them, so they should live here.’ It’s a little bit like a chef who’s not willing to eat their own cuisine. It’s a little dicey.”
She said the city manager position is a “tough job” that is “going to require someone of extremely strong character.”
“But I don’t think it’s too much to ask that the city manager love the city as much as her citizens do,” Huchel said.
The other six proposed amendments to change the Home Rule Charter deal with procedural matters – such as when to use ordinances, motions and resolutions – administration polices, the administrative code and personnel manual.
