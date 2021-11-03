JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Voters passed all seven referendums that were on the Johnstown ballot this year.
The question that drew the most attention was whether City Council should be given permission to remove the law that requires the city manager to live in the municipality.
It read: “Shall Section 601(a) of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to allow City Council to determine by Ordinance whether to require the City Manager to become a resident of the City?”
The referendum passed by an unofficial vote of 1,535 to 923, according to information provided by the Cambria County Election Office on Wednesday.
Council is expected to change the language for its next city manager search.
“It’s going to greatly improve the ability of council to attract a qualified candidate,” Daniel Penatzer, Johnstown’s acting city manager, said. “I know it will be on their agenda here on Nov. 10 to begin a new search process. and hopefully with these changes we have a much better chance of filling the position by really very early in the year, maybe a January timeframe.”
John DeBartola, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor as a Republican, called it “a travesty that the city manager can now live outside of the city with no mile distance.”
“Are we going to have another Pittsburgh city manager like (former acting City Manager) John Trant who comes in one day a week and have (Mayor) Frank (Janakovic) as a puppet running the city?” DeBartola asked. “I think it’s tragic.”
Janakovic said the city manager will be expected to be in the city 40-plus hours per week and to keep “active and involved” in the community.
“The leverage we have now is to hire the best person out there full time for the city,” Janakovic said. “That’s what that gives us now. Whether that person lives in the city or outside the city, this is the opportunity now to hire the best person full time to be a city manager for Johnstown.”
DeBartola objected to the fact the City of Johnstown openly endorsed voting “yes” on the referendums.
“I think we have to keep in mind the fact that they used taxpayer money to buy flyers and billboards to sway the election,” DeBartola said.
“They also had very confusing language in the referendums that I believe confused people, and that’s why they passed.”
The other referendums dealt with procedural matters.
“The first six were all really just about simplifying what is an overcomplicated process for doing relatively mundane tasks that come up multiple times throughout the year,” Penatzer said.
“It’s just a complicated way of handling very routine matters. Those were all approved and the process is simpler now.”
Other unofficial results were:
• Ballot Question #1
(1,446 yes, 984 no)
“Shall Section 304 of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to allow the City’s annual budget and capital improvement plan to be adopted by Resolution instead of by Ordinance?”
• Ballot Question #2
(1,353 yes, 1,057 no)
“Shall Section 902 of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be deleted so that the Personnel Ordinance remains part of the City’s Administrative Code but permits modification of personnel rules and procedures via Resolution?”
• Ballot Question #3
(1,368 yes, 1,045 no)
“Shall Section 1007(a) of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to allow City Council to adopt, and to amend the city budget prior to final adoption, by Resolution or Motion instead of by Ordinance?”
• Ballot Question #4
(1,315 yes, 1,095 no)
“Shall Section 1008 of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to allow City Council to amend the City Budget after adoption by Resolution or Motion instead of by Ordinance?”
• Ballot Question #5
(1,284 yes, 1,121 no)
“Shall Section 1010 of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter regarding administration of the annual budget be deleted in order to permit such matters to be addressed via Ordinance, as part of the City’s Administrative Code?”
• Ballot Question #6
(1,970 yes, 463 no)
“Shall Section 1012 of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to require that all contracts of the City be in writing, regardless of amount, to authorize the City Manager to sign all contracts, and to abide by all bidding requirements as established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Labor and Industry?”
Final unofficial results were not immediately posted at the county website due to a software issue, according to the election office. They are expected to be online within the next few days.
