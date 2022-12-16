JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “You must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it.”
– Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross
Rick and Ann Marsh, of the Moxham section of Johnstown, have been married for 50 years.
Rick Marsh, a retired pressman from The Tribune-Democrat, and his wife, Ann, are seldom apart.
On Friday afternoons, the couple helps blood donors as volunteers at the Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 250 Jari Drive in Richland Township.
The Marshes say the need for blood is urgent, especially Type O.
“There’s always a constant need for blood,” Rick Marsh said.
“There are people being operated on who need blood and there are people in accidents who need blood.”
Marsh began donating blood in the late ’90s. During that time, he grew to appreciate the dedication of the Red Cross staff.
One day, a “lady at the front desk” asked the Marshes to consider volunteering.
“We thought it over and decided to give it a try,” Ann Marsh said.
“We volunteered at a nursing home. My mom was in a nursing home and we volunteered there.”
The Marshes have been Red Cross volunteers for nine years.
They help blood donors through the process. Some donors grow anxious about getting the needle and others grow squeamish watching their blood flowing into a vinyl bag.
“Nobody likes to get the needle,” Rick Marsh said.
“If they sit here and talk a little bit, it takes their minds off of what’s going to happen,” Ann Marsh said.
“That’s what I enjoy most, talking to donors.”
Potential donors must answer a few health questions.
After that, it takes less than 15 minutes to draw a pint of blood. Donors rest for 10 to 15 minutes, enjoying snacks and drinks before resuming their day. Donating extra red blood cells and platelet take more time.
“Generally, we make sure they get something to eat or drink,” Rick Marsh said.
“We have to keep an eye on them because some of them get a little light-headed,” Ann Marsh said.
“We want to make sure they’re OK.”
During the holiday season, blood donations drop off, so the Marshes wear costumes to attract donors.
During the Christmas season, Rick Marsh dons a Santa outfit for a week and a snowman costume for another week.
“For Halloween, he was a vampire and I was a witch,” Ann Marsh said.
“For Thanksgiving, I’m an Indian and he’s a pilgrim.”
It’s easy for the Marshes to forge friendships.
One blood donor, a woman in her 40s, often chats with the Marshes.
“She always stays here a good while and talks to us,” Ann Marsh said.
“The second time she said, ‘You’re my adopted parents.’ ”
Rick Marsh was employed for 38 years by The Tribune-Democrat before retiring in 2013.
Their relationship started when Ann Marsh sent a Christmas card to Rick Marsh when he was in the Army serving during Vietnam.
“The Tribune would publish a list of servicemen and my girlfriends and I would pick out names and send cards,” Ann Marsh said.
“We might get a letter and that would be it.”
Rick Marsh kept writing, and when he returned home in July, he visited Ann Marsh.
In September, the relationship changed.
“He came in and said, ‘Do you want to go to the jewelers?’ ” Ann Marsh said. I said, “What for?”
And he said, “I thought you’d like to look at engagement rings.”
“The following September we got married,” Ann Marsh said.
Volunteers are the “lifeblood” of the Red Cross, with 90% of its workforce made up of volunteers, Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager, said.
“Rick and Ann are so personable and passionate,” she said.
“They embody what it means to be a Red Crosser.
“Their ability to engage with donors creates a warm and welcoming environment and keeps people coming back,” Roschella said.
