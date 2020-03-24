Johnstown Veterinary Associates is now offering ambulatory services.
“We have talked about providing this service for a couple of years – especially since we provide services for pet parents from different demographics,” Medical Director Fayez Assad said in a release.
Launch of the new service was set to take place in late spring or early summer to coincide with Johnstown veterinary’s 100 year anniversary, but was moved up due to the coronavirus pandemic and limited public access to the clinic.
The new offering will provide ground transportation of pets in need and a courier service for medications, specimens and food to clients who may not have transportation or those who have demanding work schedules.
