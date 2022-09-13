JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Veterinary Associates will hold its 1-Mile Fun Walk for Whiskers ‘n’ Wags on Saturday beginning at Johnstown Veterinary Associates, 215 Messenger St., and ending at Greater Johnstown Middle School, 220 Messenger St.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m with the walk to start at 11.
Pets must be on leashes or in strollers and have current identifications and rabies vaccinations.
Registration is $25. The first 100 registrants will receive a free event T-shirt.
Information: 814-536-5105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.