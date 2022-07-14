MAHAFFEY, Pa. — A Johnstown tractor-trailer driver was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash near Mahaffey, Clearfield County.
John W. Geisel, 79, of Johnstown, was driving a 1997 Freightliner east around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway east of Curry Run Road in Greenwood Township.
According to Clearfield-based state police, Geisel was negotiating an uphill curve when the truck rolled onto its left side, slid across the westbound lane, struck an embankment and two traffic signs. The truck came to a final rest on its left side, partially in the westbound lane and partially on the north shoulder.
Geisel was not wearing his seat belt, police said. He was partially ejected and trapped beneath the wreckage. He sustained serious injuries as a result. Firefighters extricated the patient within 20 minutes and he was flown by Stat MedEvac 9 to UPMC Altoona Trauma for treatment.
A landing zone for the medical helicopter was set up at the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and state Route 969/Lumber City Highway.
Assisting police on scene were emergency responders from Community Volunteer Fire Department, of Mahaffey, Mahaffey EMS and Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 of Curwensville.
