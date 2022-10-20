JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks and Victim Services Inc. are collaborating to raise awareness of domestic violence by hosting Domestic Violence Awareness Night at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Victim Services Inc. will hold its “Begging for Leggins” drive collecting new, unworn leggings for survivors in its safe house shelter.
Every pair donated enters you for a chance to win Johnstown Tomahawks gear.
In addition, there will be a game on Jan. 13 for human trafficking awareness and April 14 for sexual assault awareness.
