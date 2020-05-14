Johnstown has been selected to receive technical assistance through the federal Local Foods, Local Places program for projects that, in part, are being envisioned as ways to enhance the area’s food economy.
In its application, the city and Vision Together 2025 pointed to three main initiatives – a reimagined train station with a farmers market and culinary school, an urban agriculture pilot on a now vacant downtown lot and the Iron to Arts Corridor that would improve connectivity.
Being in the program means that the local committee, consisting of Angie Berzonski (Community Foundation for the Alleghenies), Richard Burkert (Johnstown Area Heritage Association), Linda Thomson (Johnstown Area Regional Industries), Ryan Kieta (Vision Together 2025) and Matthew Ward (Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership), will receive help in developing the initiatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service.
“We’re really excited to be one of the communities that gets to have this team of experts come in and really take a look at some of the plans and ideas in this particular situation,” Berzonski said.
“There are a lot of plans in place in our community. This one has a little bit more of a focus, so that’s good. The great part is that we’ll have these experts come in and they’re going to say, ‘Have you thought about this? We’ve seen some best practices in other communities where they’ve tried this.’ ”
Local Foods, Local Places, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and EPA, will bring federal-level attention to the city’s projects.
“The intent would be to position us to actually be able to fund these projects,” Wally Burlack, a Vision Together 2025 facilitator, said.
“It puts us in a better position to say, ‘We’ve looked at it, the federal government’s looked at it, we’ve brought in all of these resources, this is what makes sense’ with the intent to then pursue funding that would allow us to implement these projects.”
Johnstown was one of 16 municipalities selected.
“The Trump Administration is committed to helping communities develop and strengthen their local food economy by investing in opportunity zones,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a press release statement issued on Thursday.
“Support for local food initiatives will improve access to fresh foods, support our local farmers, and grow new businesses, all of which lead to happier and healthier communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.