Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Light rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.