Johnstown will receive $10.9 million in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding, most of which will come in the form of a grant, to perform construction work in the central business district as part of the city’s ongoing state-mandated sewer system remediation project.
The grant will be for $6,517,110 with the remaining $4,382,890 coming in a low-interest loan to be paid back over a three-year period, according to an announcement made by PennVEST on Wednesday.
Money will be used to install approximately 26,000 feet of sewer line in order to reduce wet weather overflows into the Stonycreek and Little Conemaugh rivers.
“That’s another big step in the city’s work to continue the improvements to the sewer collection system,” interim Johnstown City Manager John Trant Jr. said.
The central business district is the last scheduled section of the project, excluding some miscellaneous work at the end.
“Today’s nearly $11 million award will lead to the culmination of Johnstown’s effort to address sanitary sewer overflows by replacing nearly 26,000 feet of sewer line,” said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District.
“This is the last of 16 targeted projects within city limits that will answer the need to correct a basic piece of infrastructure.”
The city is in the process of selling its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for $24 million and assumption of $63 million in debt, along with taking over the obligation of meeting the flow requirements set forth in a consent order with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The new loan will be tacked onto that existing debt.
“The only thing that I’m not sure of is when the closing on the loan will be,” said Michael Kerr, the authority’s resident manager. “By the time we close with the city, hopefully at the end of August, it probably still will be 63 (million dollars) and then very shortly 67 (million dollars).”
In regards to the grant portion, Kerr said he is “grateful toward PennVEST for understanding the importance of the project and to express how thankful I am for the ratepayers of the City of Johnstown’s sewer collection system to be able to apply that grant money to a good project to meet the consent order that the DEP has mandated the city come into compliance with.”
The grant/loan package was announced on Wednesday as part of $66 million in state spending for 11 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across nine counties.
“Clean, reliable water systems serve as a vital link to the continued recovery and growth of our communities,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a press release.
“Ensuring that Pennsylvania’s citizens have access to safe and secure infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government, particularly as we continue to address the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Loans will be made for projects in Bedford and Somerset counties.
Bedford Township Municipal Authority will receive a $5,223,140 loan to replace 8,500 feet of existing waterline and the finished water storage tank, while also connecting new service with 10,150 feet of additional line. Meanwhile in Somerset, Addison Area Water Authority will get a $575,120 loan to install a chlorination system and water tank.
