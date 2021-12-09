JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Pittsburgh company planning to open a virtual medical center in 2022 is already starting to fill top jobs for the Johnstown facility.
And after a pandemic setback of more than a year, the company hopes to have approximately 80 nurses, medical assistants and personal support counselors inside the revamped Cambria-Rowe school building by fall to begin handling real-time visits with patients, One Health Solutions President Apryle Horbal said.
The company is optimistic that growth will develop from there.
A sister company of Pittsburgh-based Telehealth Suite, the Johnstown location will operate under the One Health Solutions name and will serve people recovering from substance use issues, Horbal said.
"Just like a lot of other people, COVID-19 threw a wrench into our plans – but we're glad to be getting moving again and are confident we'll be able to help a lot of people," said Horbal, a Johnstown native.
Through Indeed.com, the company was already seeking a qualified nursing manager at $35 to $51 an hour.
That manager would work with fellow administrators and oversee a medical staff and who would be sought at a later date.
Call center-style "support counselors" will also be hired.
First, an extensive list of work must get underway to transform a former business college into a modern, tech-friendly space, Horbal said.
Groundwork set
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority owns the building and, as the RACP grant recipient, will coordinate interior and exterior renovations, Redevelopment Director Melissa Komar said.
More than $2.5 million in state or federal funds have been secured for the effort.
That includes outfitting the early 1900's building with wiring and high-speed broadband, as well as addressing existing retaining walls and stormwater management requirements, she said in a Wednesday interview.
Pittsburgh-based qkArchitecture is working to finalize the design work, Komar said.
She credited state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, for approaching the Pittsburgh group and offering support for a Johnstown project back in 2019 – during an informal conversation in a parking lot.
It has taken more than two years of groundwork and collaborative efforts to keep the project moving forward, Komar and Rigby said. But other challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought are also concerns that One Health Solutions will be uniquely suited to address.
Among them: overwhelmed medical facilities and the drug epidemic.
The stresses and sometimes isolating environment that virus created has been blamed for a surge in substance abuse disorders over the past year. Horbal said One Health's goal is to continue to stay in continued "face to face" contact with clients to help them stay on the path to sobriety and address other issues that might lead to relapses.
'Help a lot of people'
As planned, One Health will partner with treatment providers, physicians and other agencies within the substance abuse support community. Agencies will refer patients to One Health and both groups will work together to create customized care plans, Horbal said.
"Each of those people would be spoken with by our employees at least twice a week – depending on what their care plan calls for – it might be every day," she said. "They're going to see and talk to people about how they are doing ... what they are going through."
Wellness and nutrition support will also be offered, One Health's website shows.
In recent years, hospitals across the nation have been flooded by overdose patients and visits for other drug-related issues. And substance abuse – whether drugs or alcohol – can lead to other chronic issues that can involve serious and costly health problems.
The concept fits today's health-care model, which aims to treat issues with lower-cost care before they become serious "emergency room or intensive care" needs, Horbal said.
"Telehealth is the direction we're moving for a lot of health-care needs right now," Rigby said. "Especially with the shortage in doctors and nurses we're seeing everywhere."
One Health can help fill those gaps, he said.
In doing so, they could create hundreds of jobs in the Johnstown area – many of them well-paying ones – in the years to come, Rigby added.
"This project is going to help a lot of people," Rigby said. "And it's going to take a vacant building that had become a white elephant and put it back online, supporting a lot of good jobs here."
