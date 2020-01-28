A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of firing a gun in a residential neighborhood, ditching the gun and running away from police, authorities said.
City police charged Andre Michael Reid, 19, of the 1000 block of Jacoby Street, with carrying a firearm without having a license, person not to possess a firearm, altering the manufacturer number and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman was smoking a cigarette outside the Dale Borough Municipal Building on Bedford Street around 1 p.m. Monday when she heard a gunshot behind the building. The woman ran inside the building and called 911.
Police said they found two men dressed in black walking behind the building along Roberts Alley. Police chased the men, one of whom was carrying a handgun.
Police said they caught Reid in the 900 block of Bedford Street. When police asked Reid for the gun, he reportedly said, "You guys won't find it," the complaint said.
Police searched the area and found a handgun in the 200 block of Roberts Alley. The serial number was barely visible, the complaint said.
Reid told police, "Just because you guys found the firearm in the area doesn't mean it's mine."
Reid was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
A second person was questioned but was not charged.
It is not the first time Reid has faced gun-related charges.
Reid pleaded guilty in Cambria County court on Sept. 18 to illegally carrying a firearm. City police said they found him on April 1 carrying a loaded firearm outside a Bedford Street gas station.
Police said they had been searching for Reid since March 25, when he was caught trespassing at Greater Johnstown High School. In that incident, Reid was told to leave school grounds after an altercation with a student outside the building. He was charged with defiant trespass when he later returned to the school and entered the building on Central Avenue, police said.
