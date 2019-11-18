EBENSBURG – A Johnstown teenager on Monday morning pleaded guilty to several charges related to a shooting and an armed robbery that reportedly took place within minutes of each other in August.
Brandon Jamal Mays, 18, entered a guilty plea before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in Cambria County court to one count each of robbery and firearms not to be carried without a license, both felonies, as well as two counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Mays and 17-year-old Cirilito Mercado Cheatham Jr. were accused by Johnstown police of committing the two crimes in the city’s West End early on the morning of Aug. 1.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman approached officers at 1:49 a.m. that morning and told them her car had been hit by gunfire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and D Street. She identified Mays and Cheatham as the assailants and said she’d heard them shout her passenger’s name before about five gunshots were fired, the affidavit indicated.
Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said in court Monday that one of those gunshots just missed the passenger’s head, striking the seatbelt nearby.
Officers who were dispatched to investigate the shooting saw Cheatham and Mays walking nearby and arrested them, according to the affidavit.
Later, a man reported to police that he and a woman were robbed that same morning as they walked home through the West End. Around 1:56 a.m., he said, they were approached near the Fairfield Avenue Lounge by two men who surrounded them, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to an affidavit.
The man told police that the robbers took $50 and a cellphone, according to the affidavit. Police wrote in that affidavit that the man identified Mays in a lineup as one of the robbers “without hesitation.”
Mays also pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility stemming from an alleged drug transaction that court records indicate took place on June 12. A related charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
Kiniry ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed by Dec. 10 and scheduled Mays’ sentencing for Dec. 17. Mays was represented by chief public defender Maribeth Schaffer.
Court records indicate that the case against Cheatham is still open. He is represented by court-appointed defense attorney Russell J. Heiple, of Johnstown.
