A Johnstown teenager was jailed on Wednesday, accused of entering a home in Moxham with two others on May 11 and participating in the assault of a man and woman inside, authorities said.
Johnstown police detectives charged Dymier Cockett, 18, of the 600 block Fronheiser Street, with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, burglary and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman was inside her Linden Avenue home with her husband and 90-year-old mother when there was a knock at the kitchen door.
When she opened the door, a woman entered and punched her in the face, saying the woman in the home had "set up" her son, police said.
The woman continued to assault the resident as Cockett and another man entered. The woman then assaulted the husband before the trio fled the house, police said.
Detectives traced the license of a vehicle that was parked outside to Cockett, who was identified through a photo lineup. Police are questioning two people of interest in connection with the assault.
Cockett was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after he failed to post 10% of 100,000 bond.
