A Johnstown man is in Cambria County Prison charged with sexually assaulting a girl and allegedly threatening to kill her if she told anyone, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Xavier Carr, 18, of the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, with two counts of rape and one count of statutory sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Carr allegedly placed a large knife beside the girl’s head and assaulted her at a residence on Cypress Avenue on Jan. 13.
Carr allegedly told the girl that he would kill her if she told anyone.
Charges were filed after the girl told her mother.
Carr was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to the county prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
