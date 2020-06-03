Auditions for the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will be held Monday and Tuesday over Zoom for the 2020-21 season.
Each audition will consist of short excerpts from the solo repertoire of the student’s chosen instrument, a small number of orchestral excerpts found online and sight-reading.
Auditions are open to those who play violin, viola, cello, string bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, harp and piano.
To sign up and to read the complete audition information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/youth-orchestra-audition-information.
