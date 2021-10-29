JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This concert is giving students the opportunity to play alongside renowned musicians.
Award-winning fiddle players Mark and Maggie O’Connor will collaborate in a performance with the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Symphony Orchestra at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at IUP’s Fisher Auditorium on the university campus.
The featured piece will be Mark O’Connor’s “The Improvised Violin Concerto,” with the composer as the soloist. Also on the program is Aaron Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture.”
The event is the culmination of a residency with the O’Connors that will involve a fiddle workshop for students and a combined rehearsal at which high school string players from around the region will join with the IUP Symphony Orchestra and JSYO string players. They will play three pieces from the O’Connor Method and also be a part of the performance.
The combined forces of the two orchestras and the guest high school musicians will total over 100 players on stage for the performance.
David Anderson, director of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, said there’s something special that happens when you are on stage together making music with artists of the O’Connors’ caliber.
“You become a better player in that moment, and the kind of collaboration that happens helps take you to a place beyond thinking about all the technical things,” he said. “It’s purely music, and the powerful emotions expressed to the audience.”
Anderson said it’s incredible for JSYO students to experience this once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity as part of its collaboration with IUP.
“It’s my privilege to be part of the preparation and realization of this meaningful moment in their education as musicians and people.”
Seating is general admission. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and IUP faculty and staff and $6 for children 18 and under and IUP students.
Tickets can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/35253.
