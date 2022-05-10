JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Auditions for the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 in the band room at Richland High School, 1 Academic Ave., Johnstown.
Students should ready music from their instrument’s solo repertoire and excerpts from orchestral pieces. Short sight-reading examples also will be included.
Auditions are open to those who play violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion and harp.
To sign up and to read the complete audition information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/johnstown-symphony-youth-orchestra.
