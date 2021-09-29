JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A sold-out concert will kick off the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s season.
The symphony will present newly composed music and familiar works at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The concert is the continuation of the collaboration between the JSO and The Steeples Project to bring elevated, yet accessible,chamber music experiences to Cambria City.
A series of six musical portraits Maestro James Blachly composed over the past year for friends of the JSO will be performed by chamber ensembles and solo instruments.
The pieces were commissioned by JSO patrons William J. Locher and family, Dr. Michael and Monica M. Garver, the Cook family, Julie Coyle, the Pasquerilla family, and Julie and Edward Sheehan.
Joining the JSO will be guest artists Mark Addleman, Flavio Chamis and Joseph Satava.
Blachly said composing the pieces has been one of the greatest pleasures of his time as music director and brought him closer to the six families who have strong ties to the symphony.
“It introduced me to biographies and invited me to learn about family histories, photographs from the 1930s, and long conversations with everyone involved,” he said. “It also had me composing for our JSO players, which meant having their particular sound quality and performing style in my creative inner ear as I wrote, and this was able to bring me closer to the orchestra, even though we were separated by pandemic circumstances.”
In addition, “Song Form” from “Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” will be performed.
Blachly said Perkinson’s piece is reflective and exquisitely made.
“It demonstrates the profound skill and unique voice of that composer, who I became fascinated with over the past two years, and I predict that we’ll be hearing his music with greater frequency across the country in the years to come,” he said.
Blachly said the Copland is a work he’s known his entire conducting career.
“With the setting of rural Pennsylvania and Martha Graham’s roots in Pittsburgh, the work has a particular resonance for this audience,” he said.
At 6:30 p.m., Blachly will lead a pre-concert talk to share more about the program.
Those attending are asked to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
To purchase tickets for upcoming JSO concerts, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
