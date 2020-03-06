The common thread of romanticism will be felt throughout an upcoming concert performance.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present Romanticism Across Cultures at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township, and it will bring about sweeping sounds, big emotions and cultural expression.
The program includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s famous “Don Giovanni Overture,” Jessie Montgomery’s “Source Code,” two Frederic Chopin piano works arranged for orchestra and the powerful “Symphony No. 2” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.
“This program is both universal and deeply personal and shows how music is able to tie us together across all cultures and traditions,” said Maestro James Blachly.
The concert will celebrate music from the Italian, African American, Polish and Nordic traditions.
“From Mozart to Montgomery and from Chopin’s effervescent colors to Sibelius’s cross-cultural exploration of humanity, this music will sweep you off of your feet and take you on a journey in sound,” Blachly said.
The performance continues the “Made in Johnstown” season theme of celebrating the industry, art, culture and heritage that have formed the unique qualities of the region.
Audience members are invited to attend the pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., when Blachly will lead listeners to a greater understanding of the music.
Following the concert, attendees will be invited to stay for a post-concert discussion with Blachly and orchestra members, where they will engage in dialogue about the music and can ask questions in an informal setting.
As a complement to the symphony’s tour of cultures, copies of The Tribune-Democrat’s “Homelands” book, which took an in-depth look at the ethnic communities in Johnstown and the region’s people, will be available for purchase in the lobby prior to the concert and at intermission.
As a way to celebrate the concert, the JSO will hold its Symphony Steps Out: Romance and Rose from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Asiago’s, 709 Edgehill Drive, Johnstown.
There will be themed cocktails and appetizers.
Blachly and members of the orchestra will be on hand to discuss the music that will be presented in the Romanticism Across Cultures concert.
There is no fee to attend.
Single concert tickets are $40 for regular seating and $45 for premium.
Tickets can be ordered by calling the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center box office at 814-269-7200 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
