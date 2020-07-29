The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is taking its entertainment virtual with a wine-tasting experience.
“JSO Lifting Spirits: One Glass/Class at a Time: The Series” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Nov. 7, Jan. 23 and March 20 via the Zoom video conferencing platform.
Participants will hear from J. Austin Bitner, a professional event executive who has gained knowledge about wine through his travels and interests, and also has advanced degrees in opera and vocal performance from the Peabody Conservatory.
On Aug. 22, Bitner will explore the rose varietal with Charles Smith Wines Band of Roses, a light and flavorful wine perfect in warm weather.
French Beaujolais will be featured on Nov. 7, Washington State Merlot on Jan. 23, and the series will end with a crisp Sauvignon Blanc on March 20.
Prior to the Zoom call, attendees will be sent a bottle of the wine for that event’s tasting, so that they can experience it together and follow along with the class.
A question-and-answer session will follow Bitner’s remarks.
“We’ve received feedback from the community about what people need from us during this time,” said Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO.
“Many are looking for ways to learn something from home to expand ourselves, connect with each other and support our orchestra.”
She said Maestro James Blachly and Bitner are working together to make each evening in the series a sensory experience.
“It was amazing how many connections they found between the music and wine from a region of the world,” Satava said.
She said the first virtual wine-tasting event in May had a good response with people joining their friends and families at home to enjoy the wine and learn together.
“While the class was taking place, there was a lot of lively banter and many great questions that made it an uniquely interactive and fun experience,” she said.
Proceeds will be used to provide music through digital media for a segment of the community uniquely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our work to provide the healing experience of music for residential facilities is important to us, and there is a real need for it in the region,” Blachly said. “The need is even greater now, as many are unable to receive visits from family and friends. Not only are we able to offer music to these members of our community, but we can pay our musicians to do what they do best – perform and share their artistry.”
Attendees must be 21 years old to participate.
Cost is $185 for the four-event series package and includes two JSO wine glasses, Zoom connection and one bottle of wine per event in the series to be delivered or shipped in advance.
The cost if purchased separately is $50 per event.
Deadline to register is Aug. 14 by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
