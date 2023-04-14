JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come on get happy at this musical performance.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present "Happy Hour with the JSO!" Friday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The performance will feature the JSO’s woodwind chamber ensemble, which is composed of Stephanie Caulder, oboe; Tara Yaney, flute; Steve Ehrin, bassoon; Michael Scheimer, French horn; and Jorge Naranjo, clarinet.
Caulder said having the opportunity to play chamber music with JSO colleagues on occasion is rewarding for her.
"It allows us to showcase our skills and interact in a different way than playing with the full orchestra," she said. "It is highly collaborative and sometimes involves differing approaches to musical elements such as balance, tempo and expression. The final product will be one of shared understanding, and I have learned a lot from them."
At the performance, Johnstown native Gary Gates and winemaker for Timbre Winery, will be launching a new wine created specifically for the JSO.
Proceeds from the sales of Antiphon: Ensemble will go to the Share the Music Fund, which offers educational experiences and reduced cost music lessons for students in the region.
“We are so thankful and grateful for the support of Gary Gates in paying it forward to our Share the Music program," said Erin Codey, JSO executive director. "It is because of the support and creativity from our community members that we can offer such an important program to the youth in our community.”
Food will be provided by The Eastwood Inn and desserts from Ryan’s Artisan’s Goods.
The program, "inSPIREd: JSO at The Grand Halle," is part of the collaboration between The Steeples Project and the JSO.
“We continue to be so inspired by the space of The Grand Halle, and we are looking forward to having our woodwinds perform in such a beautiful space,” said James Blachy, JSO music director.
Dave Hurst, general manager of The Grand Halle, said they are excited to welcome JSO performers back to the venue for the program.
"The combination of JSO musicianship and Halle acoustics creates a real performance art experience for the audience," he said.
Tickets are $28 per person.
They can be purchased by calling 814-535-6738, ext. 1, or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
