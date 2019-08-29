The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present pianist Joseph Satava in a free concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Casimir Cultural Center, formerly St. Casimir, 505 Power St.
Satava will perform pieces by Polish composer Frederic Chopin.
He has a diverse repertoire with performances spanning the standard solo literature, chamber music and works just composed.
Satava has collaborated with orchestras and conductors and performed at festivals across Europe, Canada and the United States.
He completed a bachelor’s degree at the Peabody Conservatory and master’s degree at The Juilliard School.
