Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is coming together to share music with area students.
The symphony will present its Young People’s Concert at 10 a.m. March 30 for a small invited audience in the Ed Fry Arena at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, and live-streamed on the JSO’s YouTube channel.
Musicians will be joined by members of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, directed by David Anderson, in the side-by-side concert, where the students have the unique opportunity to play alongside the professionals.
The concert, which will be streamed to more than 2,000 students, demonstrates the importance of the organization’s commitment to the region’s youth and the role of music and the arts in education.
The concert, “V for Victory,” will feature Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” and music by John Williams, including the “Imperial March” from “Star Wars.”
The performance will end with a performance of music from Disney’s “Frozen.”
“This concert marks a new beginning for us all at the JSO, and we are so excited to be performing in this incredible space for so many students in the area,” said James Blachly, JSO music director. “We are grateful to everyone who has come together to make this concert a reality.”
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said there really aren’t words to describe how they feel about the concert.
“Inviting our musicians back to perform together again after a long and difficult period of collective quiet is emotional and exhilarating,” Satava said.
“It means that much more that our youth orchestra can join them, and that the program blends our penchant for performing in creative spaces with programming especially designed for kids. This is community-building music at its best – community venue, community music-making and service to and for our schools.”
The performance will remain on JSO’s YouTube channel through April 30.
The concert is sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities Mid Penn Region and the PNG Foundation.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
