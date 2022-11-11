JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is sharing the music with area students.
The symphony will present its Young People’s Concert at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The orchestra will be joined by members of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, directed by David Anderson, in a side-by-side concert, in which the students play alongside the professionals, allowing for a unique and meaningful educational experience.
The concert, called “The Best of all Possible Worlds,” will feature Samuel Coleridge- Taylor’s “Overture to The Song of Hiawatha Op. 30, No. 3”; Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9 From the New World”’ and “The Mandalorian” from the “Star Wars” series.
Benjamin Bellomo, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition winner, will perform his winning piece “Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major, K. 313I” Allegro maestoso by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
“We are incredibly excited to be performing for so many students in the area,” said JSO Music Director James Blachly. “This is the largest number of students we have had attend, and we are grateful to everyone who has come together to make this concert a reality.”
More than 1,800 students from 40 schools will attend the two performances, with an additional 2,000-plus students viewing the livestream.
The livestream will be posted at 9:30 a.m. on the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra website at www.johnstownsymphony.org for the public to view.
Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO, said they are amazed at the high volume of participants attending this year’s in-person concerts as well as viewing online.
“We believe strongly in the education and exposure of music to the youth in our region,” she said. “These concerts will bring in the highest number of youths we have ever had in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, and we are thankful to the schools who are partnering with us for this event.”
For more information, call 814-535-6738.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.