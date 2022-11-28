Johnstown Symphony will host its Community Carol Jam from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the lobby of the JSO office, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown.

Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are invited to participate and should bring their instrument and a music stand.

Music Director James Blachly will direct.

To sign up and download sheet music in advance, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/community-carol-jam.

Information: 814-535-6738.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

