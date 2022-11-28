Johnstown Symphony will host its Community Carol Jam from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the lobby of the JSO office, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are invited to participate and should bring their instrument and a music stand.
Music Director James Blachly will direct.
To sign up and download sheet music in advance, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/community-carol-jam.
Information: 814-535-6738.
