Have you ever wanted to perform onstage with a full symphony orchestra? If so, now is your chance.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has scheduled open auditions for those interested in performing with them in the Open Mic Night that will be a part of the Feb. 11 concert at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the PPAC, and people can sign up for a time slot hour of 1, 2 or 3 p.m.
“This is a way for people from our community to become engaged with the orchestra and also to show off all their wonderful skills that they have, in particular singing,” said Erin Codey, interim executive director of the JSO.
“We’re opening it up to any genre of music and the orchestra will learn their song. The person gets to be a rock star for a moment to a packed house.”
In 2020, the symphony held its first Open Mic Night and it featured 11 acts performing an array of musical styles.
“We are one of the only orchestras doing this and we think it’s a really wonderful way to get people to experience the orchestra in a completely different manner than they normally would instead of sitting in the audience watching,” Codey said.
“They get to be a part of these amazing group of musicians and they get to take the lead by being the singer. To be able to witness a person who might be practicing singing in their home and then for them to be able to stand on stage and perform and really fulfill that dream is so exciting to see and offer.”
She said auditions are open to anyone who loves music.
“Any age group, any person is welcome to come and audition,” Codey said. “There’s no limitations, so you can be 5 years old or 95 years old.”
Those auditioning will perform for a panel of local judges who will select between 10 to 15 performers.
“We’re really looking for energy and people coming on stage who are ready to go and take charge of the stage,” Codey said.
“We’re looking for people who are lovers of music and want to take this time to show their goods on stage.”
Performers chosen will be notified within 48 hours.
Those unable to attend the audition in person can submit a voice recording to info@johnstownsymphony.org with the subject line “Open Mic Night Audition.”
Deadline to sign up is Oct. 21 and can be done online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
For more information, call 814-535-6738.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
