The lush sound of strings will be celebrated at this performance.
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “The Four Seasons” with concertmaster Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez and JSO Strings at 6 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
The concert will include two of the most beloved pieces for orchestra, “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik.”
The performance caps off JSO’s day of community music and hometown pride with its spring fundraiser “The JSO Presents: A Journey Through Johnstown,” a go-at-your-own pace run, walk and bike event from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., featuring music from JSO and community ensembles at stops throughout the city.
“This celebration of our region’s great outdoors, the resilience of our local businesses and the vibrant arts community represents a long-awaited reemergence after the difficulties of 2020,” said Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO.
“The community has gotten to know our concertmaster Maureen from her recent appearances in Indiana, Somerset and Johnstown with the Principal String Quartet. This concert will be the perfect way to kick off the summer season.”
The concert showcases the talent of the string sections of the orchestra as well as Conlon Gutierrez, who began her tenure with the orchestra as concertmaster in 2018.
An accomplished soloist, orchestral and chamber musician, and educator, Conlon Gutierrez performs regularly with the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra, Erie Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Wheeling Symphony.
Alongside “The Four Seasons,” the JSO will perform Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla’s jazzy, tango-influenced “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.”
Music Director James Blachly said the orchestra is lucky to have Conlon-Gutierrez as concertmaster.
“She is an inspiring musician and a dynamic performer. We are thrilled to be celebrating her musical gifts in this concert,” he said. “You may be familiar with ‘The Four Seasons,’ but there’s nothing like experiencing it live, performed by this brilliant violinist, all surrounded by the natural beauty of our rivers and hills.”
Premiere pavilion seating tickets are $30 and general admission is $10.
Concert tickets include access to food and beverage vendors.
For more information, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
