Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Community Strings will begin rehearsals at 7 p.m. March 19 at St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville.
Subsequent eight-week rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the church.
The group is open to players over the age of 18 who play violin, cello or bass.
A concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the church.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org or call 814-535-6738.
