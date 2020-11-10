Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Community Strings will present a fall casual concert at 6 p.m. Friday in the lower level of the Galleria Mall, Richland Township.
The concert will include light classical selections by Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi, along with medleys of Disney classics and music by Santana.
Joe Svonavec will be featured on the mandolin, performing the first movement of the Vivaldi “Mandolin Concerto.”
Information: 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
