JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000.
Funds will support the JSO's participation in the Martin Luther King Jr. program on Sunday at the State Theater of Johnstown and its participation in the 2023 Juneteenth celebration in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were presented by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
The MLK program will celebrate the music of Black composers and feature a keynote speaker. The sold-out event can be live streamed at 3 p.m. Sunday at www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-mlk-concert.
The Juneteenth performance will debut a new commission written specifically for the occasion.
