JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Operation BeYOUtiful will host “Champagne Campaign … A Ladies Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The event will feature a spread catered by Clark’s Corner Store; mimosas served by local celebrities; a performance by vocalist Charles Wesley Evans; tarot readings by Nancy Compton, of Enchanted Moon; a photo opportunity by Pitch Posh; and an onsite raffle.
Masks are recommended.
Cost is $50 per person. Registration is available at the door, in advance at www.johnstownsymphony.org or by calling 814-535-6738.
