JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has named an executive director to manage the organization.
The symphony announced Tuesday that the board has selected Erin Codey to serve in the position. She will oversee the business operations of the orchestra in partnership with music director James Blachly.
Codey had been working as the JSO's interim executive director since July with the departure of Jessica Satava.
“In our three months working together, Erin and I have developed a fantastic rapport and working partnership," Blachly said. "She is a gifted leader who is already bringing fresh ideas and great energy to the role, and I am thrilled to be a part of what she will accomplish as the executive director of this treasured community resource.”
Codey received her undergraduate degree in media production from Quinnipiac University, and a master’s degree in art education.
She has experience in retail management and television production, and has educated students in the visual and performing arts.
“I have met so many amazing members of our community who have shared with me the positive impact the JSO has had on their lives, within their family and growth within the community," Codey said. "I have witnessed the restorative and transformation power of music here in Johnstown, and to be able to serve and lead this organization into the future is an absolute honor."
JSO board president Mark Addleman added that the symphony has seen an unprecedented level of turnover amongst the staff due to new opportunities, family or retirement.
"Erin stepped in to act as interim executive director and very quickly showed the board the qualities we seek for our permanent executive director," he said. "I’m so excited about the perspective and energy Erin brings to the symphony and am thrilled to announce her as the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s next executive director.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.