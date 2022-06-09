JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has made the move to downtown Johnstown.
The organization signed a lease, effective June 1, to become tenants of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority at 416 Main St.
The move of the business and box office operations to downtown is part of a strategic shift to expand the reach of the orchestra’s service to neighborhoods across the region.
For 31 years, the JSO’s performance home has been the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in Richland Township, and it will remain the anchor of its performance activities.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said they could not be more enthusiastic about helping to drive the progress that is happening in downtown.
“The board of trustees, (music director) James Blachly and I all agree that this move is the right next step to expand our service to the community, and we can’t wait to become even more involved in the forward motion of the City of Johnstown,” she said. “Personally, I’m excited to be surrounded by the passion and creativity of the teams that work in 416 Main, and I know it will lead to increased collaboration.”
The JSO joins nonprofits Cambria Regional Chamber, Vision Together 2025, Visit Johnstown and Junior Achievement in the redeveloped space, once the Embassy Theatre. The space’s renovation was completed by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and is part of the ongoing efforts to repurpose city spaces for meaningful use.
“When I came to Johnstown, the first story I heard was about the JSO concert in 2016 at Cambria Iron Works, which was produced in partnership with Melissa Komar and the team at the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority,” Satava said. “It feels almost poetic to be part of yet another success story as we all work to support the vibrancy of our city.”
The JSO box office is on the second floor, and is accessible to the public via the stairs to the left of the street entrance on Main Street, or from the elevator on the alley, just beyond the street entrance.
Komar, executive director of JRA, said she’s excited to see another key organization in the region move their business operations downtown.
“It will be incredible to have the JSO with us on Main Street, and we look forward to all the possibilities for collaborative service together,” she said.
For more information, call 814-535-6738.
