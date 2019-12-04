Ring in the holidays symphony style.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “The Joy of Christmas!” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township, and it will include almost 200 performers as part of the festive celebration.
The concert will feature the orchestra, as well as the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, directed by Jeffrey L. Webb; Inclined to Sing, directed by Kim Rauch; members of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, directed by David Anderson; and special guests Le Dance Academie’, directed by Anita Lorek.
“We are excited to bring the audience some wonderful music that will certainly put people in the holiday spirit,” Webb said. “The chorus has worked diligently over the last three months and we look forward to the opportunity to share our talents with our community.”
The program includes a variety of music from familiar holiday favorites, an audience sing-a-long and Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus.
A collection of Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s historic Johnstown holiday photos will be featured throughout the concert.
In addition, the JSO invites the community to participate in the giving spirit of the holidays by partnering with The Learning Lamp to collect winter clothing items at the concert. Items needed include winter coats sizes 4 to adult, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves to be donated to The Learning Lamp’s winter coat/clothing drive.
“The Learning Lamp is delighted to work with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and its concertgoers to meet the needs of less fortunate children in our community,” said Leah Spangler, executive director of The Learning Lamp. “It’s the giving season, and together, we hope to provide many of them with coats, hats and gloves to get them through the cold winter weather.”
Along with the fun and festivity of the music, Santa will be available for pictures at the
3 p.m. performance, and the Tribune-Democrat will have copies of its book “Homelands” for sale for holiday gift-giving in the lobby at both performances.
“We haven’t had this many people onstage in a performance since our 90th anniversary concert,” said Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO. “We are so excited to present this joyful program to the community, and to partner with our friends at The Learning Lamp to ensure our neighbors have warm clothing for the winter.”
Single tickets are $40 for regular seating and $45 for premium.
Tickets can be ordered by calling the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center box office at 814-269-7200 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Prior to the concert, the JSO will hold its Symphony Steps Out: Community Carol Jam at 4 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial,
216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
Musicians of all ages and skill levels are invited to join the Johnstown Symphony’s Community Strings and Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra for the festive jam.
Music will be provided at the event, and anyone who has a music stand is encouraged to bring one.
“I’m excited to be there as your music director to bring our community together as we carol and eat cookies and celebrate the beautiful season with festive music-making,” said Maestro James Blachly. “We hope to see you there.”
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will provide refreshments.
There is no fee to attend.
