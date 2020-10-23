The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is working to improve its connection to the community.
The organization has launched two parallel digital programs that will give people the opportunity to get to know the JSO is a new and deeper way.
“The Making of Our Maestro: An Exclusive Online Series” features Music Director James Blachly in a behind the scenes series.
The segments will be live at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom over five months – November to March – and cost $15 each or $50 for the full series.
Complete details are available at www.johnstownsymphony.org/the-making-of-our-maestro.
As a thank you, season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season will be offered the series at no charge and should email info@johnstownymphony.org to be added to the list.
Blachly said the inspiration for the series came from audience members sharing that they wished they knew more about what it means to conduct and how he trained and acquired the skills to be where he is today.
“I’ll be sharing not only my own personal insights into this admittedly mysterious field, but also sharing more about my own life and training that I’ve never shared with our audience before,” he said. “It will be a chance for people to understand how my 35-plus years of experience performing all led to this role, with this community.”
Topics include “The Language of Conducting,” “Conducting as All-Encompassing,” “How Does It Go? Bringing Music to Life, From Dots on the Page to Sound in the World,” “Approaching the Podium: Training as a Conductor” and “The Podium and Beyond: What Else Does a Music Director do Besides Conduct Concerts?”
The second digital program, “Musicians Out Front” features a series of JSO members in insightful and engaging conversations with Blachly as they discuss their history with the orchestra, their favorite music and what inspires them most about music.
“We are so excited for this program in which we feature our musicians on a personal, individual basis,” Blachy said. “So often with an orchestra it can be hard to get to know individual players, but this series seeks to share who these artists are with the community in new and wonderful ways.”
The program is free and will be released via email, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on Monday.
Jessica Satava, executive director the JSO, said she’s proud of the innovative work Blachly, the musicians, board and staff are doing to find new ways to stay connected.
“We all miss being together for concerts, but we thought why not take this time to get to know a different side of the artists that create those experiences for us,” she said. “I am so excited to learn more about James and our orchestra through these unique series, and I hope many of my fellow community members will join the fun.”
