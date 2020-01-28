In the midst of its 91st season, Made in Johnstown, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is asking the community for support to keep the music going for years to come.
On Tuesday, the nonprofit organization kicked off its annual fund drive at Heritage Discovery Center in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, and announced a goal of raising $130,000.
Karen Azer, co-chairwoman of the fund drive and development committee chairwoman, said last year’s fund drive exceeded its goal, bringing in $137,000, thanks to the support from the community.
“I believe we can do this again with the help from the community,” she said. “There are wonderful positive aspects to living in our community and high on the list is the Johnstown Symphony. The symphony has enriched our lives in so many ways; our symphony is a gem, and it must have support to continue.”
In addition to supporting the JSO’s six-concert subscription series, the funds raised by the drive will support the JSO’s outreach initiatives, including its youth orchestra, Inclined to Sing children’s chorus, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Community Strings program and Share the Music program.
Proceeds also will be used to present the Young People’s concerts for area fifth-graders and help support the symphony’s overall operating budget.
In addition, the JSO reaches out to the community with a free Fourth of July concert at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and an affordable Mother’s Day concert in Somerset.
Innovative initiatives, such as the Mill Concert Series and Symphony Steps Out, also are made possible by the support of the annual fund drive.
“We deeply believe that our excellent orchestra adds to the quality of life factor to the lives of individuals, young and old, and it helps to attract new businesses and their employees to this region,” Azer said. “Together we can keep our orchestra playing today and into the future.”
Maestro James Blachly said the annual fund drive is a time when people throughout the community show how much they care about the role JSO plays.
“It takes a lot of funding beyond ticket sales to fund the symphony, but the symphony and other arts organizations also generate a tremendous amount of economic activity,” he said. “Economic activity thrives on a sense of hope and on a sense of believing in possibility of a community and we help provide that.”
He added they are grateful for the support from the many individuals and businesses, and excited to continue to bring the JSO to the city for 2020 and beyond.
“This is the community’s way of saying ‘we need you, we believe in what you’re doing and what you do matters,’ ” Blachly said.
As part of the kickoff announcement, JSO member Bradley Holuta entertained by playing the prelude from “Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major” by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Informational brochures detailing the fund drive have been mailed.
Those interested in donating to the symphony’s fund drive can contact the JSO office at 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Donations are 100% tax deductible.
