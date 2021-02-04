Entering its 92nd season, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is asking the community for support to keep the music going for years to come.
The nonprofit organization has kicked off its annual fund drive – Connecting Our Region With Music: Strength, Vision, Community – and announced a goal of raising $130,000.
“We are unendingly grateful for the support of our neighbors and friends to keep the JSO strong,” said Karen Azer, co-chairwoman of the fund drive and JSO Board of Trustees member.
“For 92 years, we have been at the center of the cultural life of our community and continue to provide creative programming that connects us in a time of real challenge. No gift to our campaign is too small, and each dollar goes into providing the power and joy of music for our community.”
The campaign launched with nearly $20,000 in personal pledges from the JSO Board of Trustees and Advisers, and an additional $10,000 from Concurrent Technologies Corp.
Traditionally, the JSO hosts a press conference to announce the campaign, but this year the limitations of the pandemic provided an opportunity to take a new and creative approach.
With the goal of creating a video that would provide positivity and joy to uplift the community, Azer; music director James Blachly; JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava; and video producer Matthew Otis came together to build a plan for a piece that would express the message.
The video, depicting a jam-session showcasing members of the symphony along with musicians from across the community, is available on the JSO’s Facebook page and at johnstownsymphony.org.
Featured musicians are Denise Baldwin, Matthew Barabas, Blachly, Carmen Blanco, Angela Brumbaugh, Hailey Pavlik, Jeffrey DeLisa, Satava, Joseph Svonavec and Stephen Weiss.
“The JSO’s service to our community as the foundational arts organization in our region continues to be a key factor in our shared economic success going forward, and is part of what makes this a wonderful place to live and work,” said Ed Sheehan Jr., co-chairman of the fund drive and president and CEO of CTC. “Our orchestra provides the comfort, joy and unity we so desperately need, this year in particular, but every year.”
The annual fund drive provides crucial operating support to ensure the sustenance of the organization during a time of need.
As with symphony orchestras nationwide, the price of a concert ticket covers a fraction of the expenses required to put on concerts, sustain educational programming and serve the community through the many avenues music provides for growth, learning, fulfillment and community pride.
In addition to the professional orchestra, community members participate in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus and Community Strings.
Blachly said throughout the challenges of the past year, they have been reminded how vital they are as an orchestra to the Johnstown region and community, and they’ve seen how crucial the mission is to bring connection and healing through music.
“None of these programs would be possible without our JSO family partnering with us to support our service through music, to highlight the good we see around us and to ensure a bright future for us all,” he said.
“We hope you enjoy our annual fund video, representing this spirit of engagement, commitment to our community and shared joy through music.”
Informational brochures detailing the fund drive have been mailed.
Those interesting in donating to the fund drive can contact the JSO office at 814-535-6738 or at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.