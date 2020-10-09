Nothing flashy or fancy, just chats with area students about classical music.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra recently received a $7,400 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Community Initiatives Fund to create a music mentorship program – No Fear, No Frills: Jeff Webb Talks About Music.
In determining how to create the program, the symphony worked with Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP and member of the JSO’s Board of Trustees, to discuss what needs exist for students of color in Johnstown that could be met by the symphony.
Three needs emerged – access/exposure to classical art forms such as symphonic music, positive adult mentoring and unifying the region through music across racial and economic barriers.
Webb, director of the Johns-town Symphony Chorus, will present four events that will be supplemented by performances by guest artists, including Michael Warren, who serves as journey music director at East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, and Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez, JSO concertmaster.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the programs will be held via Zoom.
The first event will be presented to Greater Johnstown High School at noon Oct. 23.
Upcoming events are being finalized.
Webb said the lectures will have minority presenters, both in race and gender, who will be sharing their musical backgrounds and talents with students.
“I want to introduce the students to the world of classical music through the filter of music that they already know, hoping to inspire them to explore the world of classical music more frequently,” he said.
“Through this project, we hope to cultivate and foster deeper ties within our diverse community.”
Cashaw added they are excited about the opportunity to share the power of classical music with youth who may not have had the opportunity to experience it.
“Jeff Webb will draw connections from classical music to our popular American musical genres and highlight the important role that African Americans and other people of color have had in the creation of our music,” he said. “I’m enthusiastic about being part of this meaningful initiative to break down barriers and ensure classical music is truly accessible for all members of our community.”
Angie Berzonski, associate director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, said one of the priorities of the Community Initiatives Fund is mentoring and investing in area youth.
“We believe that the music mentorship program the symphony developed has the potential to become a long-standing local initiative because it directly addresses each of the needs that were outlined in early discussions between the NAACP, the JSO and the Greater Johnstown School District,” she said.
“Moving forward, they anticipate increased opportunities for youth to engage in other types of music programming and making the connections that lead to internships, apprenticeships and high priority jobs in the arts or elsewhere.”
Information on how to participate and materials for education partners are available at www.johnstownsymphony.org/no-fear-no-frills-jeff-webb-talks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.